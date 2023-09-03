37 kg of sea cucumber seized in Ramnad

Begin typing your search...

After the arrest was made, the Forest personnel seized 37 kilograms of sea cucumbers, a marine endangered species protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act.

ByDTNEXT Bureau|2 Sep 2023 10:30 PM GMT
MADURAI: A twenty-three year old youth was arrested at Thoppukadu village near Devipattinam in Ramanathapuram district on Saturday after being charged with illegal possession of sea cucumber. After the arrest was made, the Forest personnel seized 37 kilograms of sea cucumbers, a marine endangered species protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The accused has been identified as S Mohammad Mansoor Ali. The Forest personnel while engaged in patrolling found such illegal possession of sea cucumbers and foiled a smuggling bid, sources said.

