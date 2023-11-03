36K applications for inclusion, deletions and corrections in voters' list

CHENNAI: The special summary revision exercise has received an overwhelming response as more than 36,000 persons have applied for inclusion, deletion and correction in voters' lists since the draft electoral roll was published, according to Tamil Nadu chief electoral officer Satyabrata Sahoo.



Of the total 36,142 applications received from October 27, as many as 15,187 have submitted form 6 for inclusion of their name.

While 299 submitted applications offline, the rest of the applicants submitted their application online. Majority of the applications were received from Thiruvallur (990), Chennai (960), and Chengalpattu (802). "All efforts have been taken to enrol first time voters, " said Sahoo.

As many as 5 overseas electors have submitted their application online. While 1914 have submitted form 7 (objection for proposed inclusion and deletion of name in electoral list), 19,036 submitted form 8 (shifting of residence).

Special camps would be held in around 68,000 booths in 31,000 places across the state on coming Saturday and Sunday. Similarly camps would be held on 18 and 19 of this month. "Election officials will be available in all the designated booths with the electoral roll and all necessary forms, " Sahoo added.