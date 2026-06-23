36-yr toil took me to CM seat: Vijay

Reflecting on the party's rise, he referred to the Karur tragedy in which 41 people lost their lives during a TVK public meeting and said the incident remained a painful memory for the party.

"Some people mocked us as merely an actor's party. After the Karur tragedy, allegations were levelled against us. That incident has not faded from our memory. Must politics be so brutal?" he asked.

The Chief Minister noted that despite criticism and political challenges, the party secured around 35 per cent of the vote in the Assembly election without entering into any alliance.

"We are sitting here today because of the support of the people and the support extended by some political parties. For the last two years, our functionaries have faced numerous challenges and pressures, but they stood firm," he said.