36-yr-old man found dead mysteriously in sand quarry

TIRUCHY: A body of a man was found at a sand quarry in the Kollidam riverbed in Tiruchy on Tuesday. S Dinesh Kumar (34), a resident of Alagiripuram near Thiruvanaikoil had gone out of his house on May 27 and did not return. The family members who searched for him lodged a complaint with the Srirangam police after their searches went futile. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the passersby found a body of a youth lying at a sand quarry at Ponnurangapuram in Srirangam in the Kollidam riverbed. Soon they passed on the information to the police who found it was that of the missing Dinesh Kumar. Subsequently, his family members confirmed and the body was taken to the Srirangam GH. A case of suspicious death was registered.