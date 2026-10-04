36-year-old man killed in suspected leopard attack near Hasanur in STR

The deceased, identified as Periasamy, a daily wager of Bungalowthotti village, was returning home after work with a food parcel for dinner when he came under attack by the carnivore.

As he didn’t reach home, the family members and villagers searched and found his partially consumed body along a stream near the forest fringes on Sunday. As the body bore injuries consistent with a wild animal attack, the shocked villagers informed the Hasanur police and the forest department.

Forest officials, who inspected the spot, suspected that a leopard had strayed out of the forest and attacked him before feeding on his body. The irate villagers staged a protest refusing to allow the forest department to take the body for a post-mortem.