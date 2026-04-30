36 from Manidhanaeyam clear prelims for Assistant Public Prosecutor posts

In a statement, academy founder-chairman ‘Saidai’ S Duraisamy said the training was launched after the TNPSC notification dated December 2, 2025, to fill 61 posts. The preliminary examination was held on February 15, 2026, and results were declared on April 28. “Of those trained, 36 candidates, including 14 men and 22 women, have qualified,” he said.

He added that free coaching for the main examination will commence shortly. Applications can be submitted in person between May 1 and 5 at the academy in CIT Nagar, Chennai, or at the Bar Council office.