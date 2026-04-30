36 from Manidhanaeyam clear prelims for Assistant Public Prosecutor posts

CHENNAI: As many as 36 candidates have cleared the preliminary examination for recruitment to Assistant Public Prosecutor Grade-II posts conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for 2025–26, following a specialised coaching programme jointly organised by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and the Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy.
In a statement, academy founder-chairman ‘Saidai’ S Duraisamy said the training was launched after the TNPSC notification dated December 2, 2025, to fill 61 posts. The preliminary examination was held on February 15, 2026, and results were declared on April 28. “Of those trained, 36 candidates, including 14 men and 22 women, have qualified,” he said.
He added that free coaching for the main examination will commence shortly. Applications can be submitted in person between May 1 and 5 at the academy in CIT Nagar, Chennai, or at the Bar Council office.
Duraisamy further noted that over one lakh aspirants from economically weaker sections across India are accessing free UPSC and TNPSC preparation through the academy’s online platform, which offers study materials in text and audio-visual formats.