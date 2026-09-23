3,550 special buses to ply crisscross TN for weekend, pournami rush

From the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus, Kilambakkam, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. A total of 1,035 buses will be operated on Friday (September 25) and 760 buses on Saturday (September 26).

From CMBT, Koyambedu, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. A total of 210 buses will be operated on Friday and 180 buses on Saturday (September 26). In addition, 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.

From Madhavaram Bus Terminus, special buses will be operated to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur and Puducherry. A total of 145 special buses will be operated each day on September 25 and 26.

To facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns after the weekend and pournami holidays, 875 special buses will be operated from various parts of the State on Sunday, based on passenger demand.