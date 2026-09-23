3,550 special buses to ply crisscross TN for weekend, pournami rush

CHENNAI: To manage the expected passenger rush during the weekend holidays and pournami (full moon), the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will operate special buses across the State from September 25- 27 (Friday-Sunday).
From the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus, Kilambakkam, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode and Tirupur. A total of 1,035 buses will be operated on Friday (September 25) and 760 buses on Saturday (September 26).
From CMBT, Koyambedu, special buses will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur and Bengaluru. A total of 210 buses will be operated on Friday and 180 buses on Saturday (September 26). In addition, 200 special buses will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various destinations.
From Madhavaram Bus Terminus, special buses will be operated to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur and Puducherry. A total of 145 special buses will be operated each day on September 25 and 26.
To facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns after the weekend and pournami holidays, 875 special buses will be operated from various parts of the State on Sunday, based on passenger demand.
The Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation said, “Around 14,224 passengers have booked tickets for Friday, 6,774 passengers for Saturday and 9,881 passengers for Sunday. The number of advance bookings is expected to increase further in the coming days. Additional officials have been deployed at major bus terminals to monitor the operation of the special services.”
Book tickets on TNSTC mobile app or on www.tnstc.in