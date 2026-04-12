350 km Musiri–Chennai railway plan gets alignment clarity

The proposed 350-km Musiri–Chennai line figures in the list of ongoing railway surveys sanctioned in 2018–19 at an estimated cost of Rs 88 lakh for the survey.

The project is currently at the initial survey stage (traffic and feasibility study), with further stages such as the Final Location Survey (FLS) and Detailed Project Report (DPR) yet to be taken up.

As per the alignment, the line is expected to pass through Thuraiyur and Perambalur, a district that currently lacks railway connectivity, before heading toward Chinna Salem and Kallakurichi.