350 km Musiri–Chennai railway plan gets alignment clarity

CHENNAI: A railway proposal to connect Musiri with Chennai, which remained at the survey stage since 2018–19, has finally gained clarity after its alignment details were updated on official railway maps.
The proposed 350-km Musiri–Chennai line figures in the list of ongoing railway surveys sanctioned in 2018–19 at an estimated cost of Rs 88 lakh for the survey.
The project is currently at the initial survey stage (traffic and feasibility study), with further stages such as the Final Location Survey (FLS) and Detailed Project Report (DPR) yet to be taken up.
As per the alignment, the line is expected to pass through Thuraiyur and Perambalur, a district that currently lacks railway connectivity, before heading toward Chinna Salem and Kallakurichi.
From there, it will link with the Tirukkoyilur corridor, integrate with the upcoming Tindivanam–Gingee–Tiruvannamalai line, and proceed via Vandavasi and Uthiramerur toward Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram.
The alignment is planned to intersect multiple existing and proposed railway corridors, including the Ariyalur–Perambalur–Namakkal line, Virudhachalam–Chinna Salem–Salem section, the Villupuram–Katpadi line, Tindivanam-Gingee-Tiruvannamalai line and the under-construction Tindivanam–Vandavasi–Nagari corridor.
It further connects with the Chengalpattu–Kancheepuram–Arakkonam section and the proposed Guduvanchery–Sriperumbudur–Avadi line, before finally merging at the Guduvanchery station.
The proposal was originally conceived to improve rail access to underserved towns and taluks in central and northern Tamil Nadu.
While the clarification of alignment is a key step in advancing survey-based proposals, its progress would depend on subsequent surveys, preparation of detailed reports, and approvals at various levels.