35-yr-old man wanted by Kerala police detained at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man, who was wanted by the Kerala police, was detained in the Chennai airport when he arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

The immigration officials were checking the documents of the passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Friday night.

When they scanned the passport of Pravith Sanan of Ernakulam in Kerala they found that he was wanted by the Kerala police.

Soon, the officials detained him in the customs room, and during inquiry, they found that Kerala police who registered a cheating case against Pravith Sajan this year but before being arrested by the police he managed to escape abroad.

Following that, the Superintendent of Police issued LOC to all the airports in the country and were searching for Pravith Sajan.

The immigration officials informed the Kerala police, and soon a special team from Kerala would arrive in Chennai to take the accused under their custody.