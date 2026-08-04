35 years on, no in-service engineer to head Tamil Nadu's key water disputes cell

CHENNAI: As the long-standing Cauvery water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka continues to escalate, officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) have urged the State government to immediately revive and fill the long-vacant post of vice-chairman in the Cauvery Technical Cell-cum-Inter-State Waters Wing (CTC-cum-ISWW) with an in-service chief engineer.
Emphasising the urgency, WRD officials noted that the wing currently lacks a full-time in-service head, creating a critical leadership gap at a time when Tamil Nadu is navigating legally, technically, and politically the sensitive inter-state water dispute. The post has been filled with retired personnel for the last 35 years, officials said.
The CTC-cum-ISWW is a specialised agency under the WRD responsible for handling inter-State river disputes, legal proceedings, and technical negotiations, most notably regarding the Cauvery and Mullaiperiyar rivers.
The resurfacing of the contentious Mekedatu project issue on the national stage has intensified the need for administrative reform in Tamil Nadu. The state requires continuous, highly coordinated technical and legal strategies to protect its water rights before the Supreme Court, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), central agencies, and other key forums.
Urgency has escalated following the recent resignation of the retired official heading the operational wing, creating an immediate administrative void. Water Resources Department (WRD) officials warn that delays in filling this sanctioned apex position could severely compromise Tamil Nadu's legal preparedness.
While the role was occasionally given to retired officials, WRD officials pressed that post-retirement appointments weaken operational efficiency. The wing currently oversees more than 30 ongoing litigations concerning the Cauvery, Mullaiperiyar, Parambikulam Aliyar Project, Palar, Pennaiyar, and Neyyar rivers, while simultaneously advising on policy matters and coordinating with neighbouring states and the Union Government.
Department officials maintain that such critical tasks demand continuous supervision by an experienced, serving chief engineer with full administrative authority and accountability. Historically, assigning in-service chief engineers preserved institutional memory, ensured continuity, and enabled swift decision-making.
Given the Mekedatu dispute and the expanding inter-state litigation, WRD officials advocate for prompt government approval to appoint an in-service chief engineer or a special chief engineer. This move will reinforce Tamil Nadu's legal position and long-term water interests.