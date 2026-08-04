35 years on, no in-service engineer to head Tamil Nadu's key water disputes cell

The resurfacing of the contentious Mekedatu project issue on the national stage has intensified the need for administrative reform in Tamil Nadu. The state requires continuous, highly coordinated technical and legal strategies to protect its water rights before the Supreme Court, the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), central agencies, and other key forums.

Urgency has escalated following the recent resignation of the retired official heading the operational wing, creating an immediate administrative void. Water Resources Department (WRD) officials warn that delays in filling this sanctioned apex position could severely compromise Tamil Nadu's legal preparedness.

While the role was occasionally given to retired officials, WRD officials pressed that post-retirement appointments weaken operational efficiency. The wing currently oversees more than 30 ongoing litigations concerning the Cauvery, Mullaiperiyar, Parambikulam Aliyar Project, Palar, Pennaiyar, and Neyyar rivers, while simultaneously advising on policy matters and coordinating with neighbouring states and the Union Government.