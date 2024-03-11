35-year-old daily wager from Madurai stabbed to death in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 35-year-old daily wager was stabbed to death by an unidentified man in Coimbatore on Sunday morning. Police said P Jaiganesh, a native of Madurai and residing at Subramaniapalayam near Thudiyalur was walking near the Nanjegoundenpudur area, when an unidentified person who came in a two-wheeler committed the murder.

“The assailant stabbed him with a knife and fled away,” police said. Severely injured in the attack, a profusely bleeding Jaiganesh died on the spot. On receiving information, the Thudiyalur police rushed to the spot and sent the body of the deceased for a post-mortem at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

Police are clueless about the motive for murder and the person behind the incident. Police have managed to seize the two-wheeler used by the assailant and further investigations are on.