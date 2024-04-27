35-year-old BJP functionary Naresh dies in road mishap in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A 35-year-old BJP functionary died in a mishap in Coimbatore on Friday. The deceased Naresh Kumar, from Ashok Nagar near Perur, had participated in a temple function and was returning home in a two-wheeler along with his friend on pillion at night, when the mishap happened on Perur Road near Madhampatti. Another two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction crashed into his vehicle. The duo was immediately sent to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) by passerby. Police said Naresh Kumar died without responding to treatment in the early morning hours, while his friend continues to be under treatment. Naresh Kumar is survived by his wife and a daughter. He contested unsuccessfully on a BJP ticket in 80th ward in the recent local body polls.