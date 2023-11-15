3,474 quintals of PDS rice seized; CID arrests 842 people in connection with smuggling

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Department in a special drive during October 2023 seized 3,474 quintals of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice worth Rs 21.97 lakh and the CID police arrested 842 people in relation to this smuggling.

The Civil Supplies have also seized 289 gas cylinders, 691 kg of wheat, 230 kg of groundnut, 660 liters of kerosene, 440 packets of palm oil, 20 kg of sugar, and 161 vehicles used for the smuggling.

The Tamil Nadu Commissioner for Food and Consumer Protection department in a statement on Wednesday said that the special drive was held between October 1 and October 31 to unearth the practice of smuggling PDS materials, including rice, kerosene, and gas.

The Tamil Nadu government has also slapped the Goondas Act against those involved in the smuggling of PDS commodities into the black market.

The State government has been taking action against the PDS smugglers under the Essential Commodities Act, of 1955, and four persons were arrested under the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980.

Further, the government informed that the public can contact the toll-free number -- 1800 599 5950 to complain about smuggling and hoarding of essential commodities.