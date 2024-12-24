Rs 342 crore Sivaganga industrial park will generate 36,500 jobs, officials upbeat

CHENNAI: Bringing growth to an underdeveloped region, the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT) is poised to establish a sprawling industrial park in the Sivagangai district, promising economic prosperity and employment in the region.

"One of the most significant benefits of the industrial park will be the creation of 36,500 jobs. Apart from employing the local population, the project would also attract skilled workers from other parts of the State and the country. In turn, this influx of talent will contribute to the region's economic growth and enhance the overall quality of life for the local population," officials told DT Next.

The park focuses on various sectors, including automobile spare parts and textiles. Officials are confident that it will kickstart the trend of making the Sivagangai district a hub for manufacturing and production.

The park's presence will also lead to the development of ancillary industries, such as logistics, packaging, and warehousing, thereby creating a ripple effect of economic activity in the region.

The proposed park, which will be developed on 775.75 acres in the villages of Iluppaikudi, Kilathari, and Arasanoor, is expected to be a game-changer for the local economy, attracting significant investments and creating a substantial number of job opportunities.

According to senior officials, SIPCOT has formally applied for environmental clearance to establish the park, which will be developed with an investment of Rs 342 crore.

This substantial outlay will create state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities, including roads, transportation facilities, and utilities, thereby providing a conducive environment for industries to thrive.

The park's strategic location, coupled with its world-class infrastructure, is expected to make it a magnet for businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors, catalysing economic growth and development in the region.