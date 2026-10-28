34 SDRF teams formed in Central Zone for monsoon rescue operations: IGP

TIRUCHY: As many as 34 Special Disaster Response Teams (SDRF) have been formed across the Central Zone for flood rescue operations in view of the Northeast monsoon rains, IGP nV Balakrishna said on Tuesday.
According to the official communication, of the 34 teams 4 would be deployed in Tiruchy, while two each in Pudukkottai, Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur, three teams each in Karur, Nagapattinam and Perambalur, eight teams in Thanjavur and seven in Tiruvarur.
“The teams, in particular, are prepared to safely rescue people stranded in areas affected by heavy rainfall and flooding, evacuate residents from low-lying and flood-prone areas, and carry out other emergency rescue operations whenever required," the IGP said.
Besides, the SPs from all the districts have been instructed to continuously monitor flood-prone areas in their respective districts and coordinate with the Revenue Department, Fire and Rescue Services Department, Health Department, Public Works Department, Electricity Board, and other departments concerned to ensure that necessary assistance is in place.
The IGP appealed to the public to take necessary precautionary measures, requesting them to avoid visiting rivers, ponds, lakes and flood-affected areas and not to attempt to cross flooded roads, causeways or submerged bridges under any circumstances.
The public are also advised not to believe or circulate unverified information, rumours or misleading messages regarding heavy rainfall and flooding on social media platforms.
The people residing in the low-lying and flood-prone areas are advised to cooperate with the Police and District Administration whenever evacuation to safer locations is advised. The IGP appealed to the people to contact the Emergency Helpline Numbers 100 or 112 in case of any distress.