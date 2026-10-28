34 SDRF teams formed in Central Zone for monsoon rescue operations: IGP

According to the official communication, of the 34 teams 4 would be deployed in Tiruchy, while two each in Pudukkottai, Mayiladuthurai and Ariyalur, three teams each in Karur, Nagapattinam and Perambalur, eight teams in Thanjavur and seven in Tiruvarur.

“The teams, in particular, are prepared to safely rescue people stranded in areas affected by heavy rainfall and flooding, evacuate residents from low-lying and flood-prone areas, and carry out other emergency rescue operations whenever required," the IGP said.

Besides, the SPs from all the districts have been instructed to continuously monitor flood-prone areas in their respective districts and coordinate with the Revenue Department, Fire and Rescue Services Department, Health Department, Public Works Department, Electricity Board, and other departments concerned to ensure that necessary assistance is in place.