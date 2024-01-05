34 new COVID cases in State, 18 in city

CHENNAI: The State records a further surge in COVID cases on Thursday, as 34 new cases were reported in the State. This takes the total number of cases to 36,11,292. There are about 190 active cases in the State currently.

With 18 cases being reported in Chennai on Thursday, active case count is 102 in the city. There are 26 active cases in Chengalpattu, 14 in Kancheepuram and 13 in Coimbatore.

As the testing was dropped to 317 on Wednesday, the test positivity rate stood at 9.1%. Chengalpattu recorded the highest of 11.8% TPR. About 656 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man from Adambakkam with COVID symptoms died at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Thursday. He was admitted on December 31 with comorbid conditions.

The death toll in State now stands at 38,085. This death is yet to be accounted in the State COVID-19 cases.