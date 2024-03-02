3.31L students enrolled in govt schools since drive kicked off

CHENNAI: In the students' enrolment drive started by the School Education Department (SED), as many as 3.31 lakh students have enrolled in government schools across Tamil Nadu.

The highest number of registration has been recorded in Salem with 19,242 students enrolling in the district's government and aided schools.

Meanwhile, the drive began after the education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inaugurated the admission campaign here for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The campaign is being conducted by targeting residential areas surrounding schools and focusing on children aged 5 and above.

In the drive held till now, the department has registered 3.31 lakh students' enrolment. After Salem, higher enrolment has been registered in Madurai with 18,127 students. And, 17,036 students in Dindigul, 15,207 students in Thiruvallur, 13,679 students in Tiruvannamalai, 13,204 students in Tiruppur and 13,135 students in Chennai.

As far as areas in Chennai and around, Madhavaram rural recorded 1,568 students' registration, Chintadripet with 1,058 students, Alandur with 1,220 students and Royapuram with 1,298 students.

Through the enrolment awareness campaign, a series of initiatives introduced by the department are also mentioned to improve the quality of education in government schools.

Some of the initiatives are; setting up smart classrooms, high-tech labs, broadband internet connectivity in all middle schools, Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme and mid-day meal scheme.

Also, government school teachers are to be equipped with tablets to enhance their teaching capabilities.

Further, recognising the importance of early childhood education, the initiative prioritises enrolling children transitioning from Anganwadi centres into government primary and middle schools. For this, the respective district Chief Education Officers (CEOs), school heads, teachers, parents and volunteers have been directed to ensure a seamless enrollment process for all children aged five and above, completing pre-school education.

Additionally, School Management Committees (SMCs) will play a vital role in engaging with parents and highlighting the achievements and facilities offered by their local government schools.

This collaborative approach aims to build trust and encourage parents to choose government schools for their children.