33-year-old inmate dies in Tiruchy Central Prison, case registered

TIRUCHY: An inmate of Central prison here swooned down and died on Thursday evening. R Chandru (33) a resident from Ariyalur was convicted for a murder and was lodged in the Central prison here since 2021, police said. On Thursday evening, Chandru reportedly fell down and fainted in the prison. Soon he was taken to the Tiruchy government hospital by the prison staff. However, the doctors declared him dead. Subsequently, the prison official Shanmugasundaram lodged a complaint with the KK Nagar police who registered a case. Meanwhile, the body was handed over to the relatives after a postmortem on Friday. Police are further investigating the case.

