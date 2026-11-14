33 days, but no trace of missing Senji girl; Kanimozhi visits parents

Amid mounting concern, DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi visited the girl's parents, Vadivel and Bhavani, at their residence in Alampoondi near Senji in Villupuram district on Saturday. She consoled the couple and assured them she would make every effort to trace their daughter.

Hemalatha, the couple's second daughter, went missing on October 12, a day after celebrating her birthday with family members and relatives.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the family, Kanimozhi accused the TVK-led government of failing to take adequate action to trace the child. She pointed out that the police and Child Welfare departments function directly under the Chief Minister and questioned why neither Vijay nor the district in-charge minister had visited the family.