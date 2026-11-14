33 days, but no trace of missing Senji girl; Kanimozhi visits parents

CHENNAI: Thirty-three days after seven-year-old Hemalatha went missing from her home near Gingee, her parents are still waiting for even a small clue that could lead them to their daughter. With no breakthrough in the case, demands are growing for Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to personally intervene and ensure intensified efforts to trace the child.
Amid mounting concern, DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi visited the girl's parents, Vadivel and Bhavani, at their residence in Alampoondi near Senji in Villupuram district on Saturday. She consoled the couple and assured them she would make every effort to trace their daughter.
Hemalatha, the couple's second daughter, went missing on October 12, a day after celebrating her birthday with family members and relatives.
Speaking to reporters after meeting the family, Kanimozhi accused the TVK-led government of failing to take adequate action to trace the child. She pointed out that the police and Child Welfare departments function directly under the Chief Minister and questioned why neither Vijay nor the district in-charge minister had visited the family.
Referring to Vijay's participation in Children's Day celebrations on Friday, where he distributed cakes to schoolchildren, she said the Chief Minister should also show personal concern for a family that has been desperately searching for its missing child.
"The TVK government is functioning in a State where even the Chief Minister has no security. In this missing girl's case too, there has been no proper action by the government. Not even a small piece of information that could give the parents hope about whether their child will be found or where she is has been provided," she alleged.
Kanimozhi also claimed that abductions and crimes against women and children had increased since the TVK assumed office, questioning the safety of children under the present administration.
She demanded that the government intensify the search operation and make public the steps taken so far to trace Hemalatha.