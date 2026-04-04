327 Tamil Nadu fishermen evacuated from Iran reach Chennai

CHENNAI: In a high-stakes evacuation from conflict-hit Iran, as many as 345 Indian fishermen, including 327 from Tamil Nadu, were brought back safely to Chennai on Saturday, capping a coordinated rescue operation mounted by the Union government.
The fishermen, stranded amid intense bombardment, were moved out of Iran via Armenia and flown to Chennai on a special flight. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran and senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan received them at the airport.
Detailing the operation, Nainar Nagenthran said, "A total of 345 fishermen, including 327 from Tamil Nadu, were rescued safely. The Union government made all necessary arrangements. Around Rs 93,000 was spent per person to bring them back.” He added, “No matter how much importance is given to Tamils, there are always attempts here to find fault."
The returnees recounted harrowing moments from the conflict zone.
"Bombs kept falling continuously. There was no guarantee for life," Peter, a fisherman, said. Another fisherman, Sagaya George, added, "We could not sleep at night due to the sound of explosions. We were living in constant fear." Several fishermen said they had appealed to the Indian government for evacuation as the situation worsened. "We were terrified and did not know if we would survive. We are relieved to be back home," George said.
All 327 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arranged to be sent to their native districts in separate buses, while those from other states were also assisted in returning home.
Addressing reporters, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the Centre had acted swiftly to bring back those stranded due to the conflict. He also took aim at Chief Minister MK Stalin, alleging that false accusations were being made against the Union government.
"We have been clear that all children should learn Tamil, while also learning an additional language. However, false narratives are being created," he said, referring to the three-language policy controversy.