327 Tamil Nadu fishermen evacuated from Iran reach Chennai

The fishermen, stranded amid intense bombardment, were moved out of Iran via Armenia and flown to Chennai on a special flight. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran and senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan received them at the airport.

Detailing the operation, Nainar Nagenthran said, "A total of 345 fishermen, including 327 from Tamil Nadu, were rescued safely. The Union government made all necessary arrangements. Around Rs 93,000 was spent per person to bring them back.” He added, “No matter how much importance is given to Tamils, there are always attempts here to find fault."