31kg banned tobacco products seized in Thoothukudi, 40-yr-old man arrested

MADURAI: A forty-year old man was arrested in Thoothukudi after being charged with illegal possession of banned tobacco products. The accused has been identified as M Moidheen, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Housing Board quarters. The arrest was made on Saturday night when a team of Thalamuthu Nagar police was engaged in patrol.

Acting on a tip off, the police patrolled at Gomazpuram, the neighboring locality, and traced the accused in possession of such products. The police then seized 31 kilograms of banned tobacco products stuffed in ten bags. Based on a complaint, a case was filed before he was arrested, sources said.