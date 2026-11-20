CHENNAI: Anticipating an increase in passenger movement during the weekend holidays from November 20 to 22 (Friday to Sunday), the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations will operate special buses across the State, said the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC).
From the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus at Kilambakkam, special services will be operated to Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, and Tirupur. A total of 915 special services will be operated on Friday ( November 20) and 625 buses on Saturday (November 21). From the CMBT at Koyambedu, special services will be operated to Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru - 210 services on November 20 and 180 on November 21. Also, 100 special services will be operated from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode, and Coimbatore to various destinations.
From the Madhavaram Bus Terminus, special services will be operated to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur, and Puducherry. The corporation said 145 special services will be operated each day on November 20 and 21.
To facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns on Sunday, 875 special buses will be operated from various parts of the State on November 22 based on passenger demand.