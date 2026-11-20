From the Madhavaram Bus Terminus, special services will be operated to Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Vellore, Hosur, and Puducherry. The corporation said 145 special services will be operated each day on November 20 and 21.

To facilitate passengers returning to Chennai and Bengaluru from their hometowns on Sunday, 875 special buses will be operated from various parts of the State on November 22 based on passenger demand.