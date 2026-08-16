31-yr-old arrested for raping 85-yr-old woman in Erode

The elderly woman was living alone at the farmhouse, the police said. The accused, Vicky of Rishivandiyam in Kallakurichi district, entered the house at night and attacked the woman when she raised an alarm.

Even though the elderly woman pleaded with him to leave her, considering her old age, the accused showed no mercy and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

The woman was found unconscious by neighbours on Sunday (August 16) morning after they became suspicious when she did not come out of the house for a prolonged period.