31 lakh new cadre in five days of Oraniyil TN: DMK

CHENNAI: The Oraniyil Tamil Nadu campaign launched by the DMK last week seemed to have begun with a bang. The ruling party has claimed that a whopping 31 lakh members were enrolled in the first five days of the 45-day campaign, which has been designed to enrol at least 30% voters in each booth.

The mission to increase the party’s cadre base has also been launched with the goal of exposing the ‘injustices’ done by the BJP-led Union government to Tamil Nadu.

DMK sources with knowledge of the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign disclosed that about 31 lakh members have been enrolled till the evening of July 7. The ruling party has set a target of registering at least two crore voters in 45 days of the membership drive.

The present membership drive, unlike the previous initiatives, would not be easy for the party functionaries to dodge, considering the various surveillance mechanisms placed by the DMK leadership. These measures have been put in place to keep the mission to increase the cadre base more efficient. The DMK internal think tank, Populus Empowerment Network, better known as PEN, has deployed its workforce at various levels across the State to track the accuracy of the enrollments managed by the party units in all districts.

Even party chief M K Stalin has been directly interacting with the party functionaries periodically to verify the veracity of their work. Reliable party sources disclosed that the surveillance system of PEN and other observers has also been providing inputs to the high command regarding the extent of work done across the state by the party units.