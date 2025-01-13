31 Bangladesh nationals held for illegal stay in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) sleuths from Coimbatore arrested 31 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay in Tirupur.

Acting on a tip, multiple teams of ATS led by Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan conducted searches in rental rooms, where migrant workers are staying in different parts of the district on Saturday.

The search resulted in the arrest of 28 from rural Palladam and others from Veerapandi and Nallur in Tirupur city areas. They all were working in textile units in Tirupur by pretending to be migrant workers from West Bengal over the last few months.

The illegal immigrants were in possession of fake documents and Aadhar cards procured through agents, who brought them to Tirupur and helped them in finding jobs. The ATS sleuths then handed them over to local police stations to crack down on their network and also to find out if they were involved in any nefarious activities.

After inquiry, they were produced in a court and taken to be lodged at Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai. Further inquiries are on if anyone else was also staying illegally in the district.