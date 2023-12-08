3,000 monsoon special medical camps to be held across TN on Saturday

CHENNAI: A total of 3,000 monsoon special medical camps will be held across Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday announced that 1,000 camps are being held in the districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram since they have been affected by the cyclone Michaung.

The monsoon special camps are being conducted with the coordination of the local bodies since 23rd October, 2023.

The number of camps have been increased from 1,000 cases to 3,000 now. So far, 13,234 camps have been conducted in the last four weeks, and 6,50,585 people have benefitted from the same.

As many as 500 camps in Chennai district affected by the cyclone Michaung, 200 camps in Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu each and 100 camps are held in Kancheepuram from 9 am to 4 pm.

Ma Subramanian will inaugurate the camps in Saidapet and conduct an inspection.

On Friday, the minister visited the flood affected areas along the Adyar riverside in Saidapet that have been affected due to the floods.

The Minister distributed rice, blankets, drinking water and biscuits. Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar also accompanied the Minister.