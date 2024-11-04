30 years of welfare measures reason behind Vijay sparing AIADMK from criticism, says Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday said Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay spared AIADMK from criticism because of the welfare schemes implemented by various AIADMK regimes in the last 30 years.

Speaking to the media in Salem, the Leader of the Opposition, asked why others are anxious over Vijay not hitting out at AIADMK. “Every political party has some goal to be spoken out by their leaders. So others need not get anxious,” he said.

Claims of the DMK alliance remaining strong are false, Palaniswami said. “DMK’s allies, the Congress, Communist parties and VCK, who remained silent over the last three years are now protesting indicating a rift in their alliance,” EPS said.

Referring to the violence unleashed against some villagers in the Veerapandi area in Salem on the day of Deepavali, Palaniswami said there is no safety for Scheduled Castes under the DMK regime. “It shows the law and order situation has deteriorated in the State. Sale of drugs has also become rampant,” he added.

Ruling out the possibility of reinstating those expelled for anti-party activities, the AIADMK chief said that action was taken against those involved in anti-party activities even under the leadership of MGR and Jayalalithaa.

“Similarly, those involved in anti-party activities were expelled and a resolution has been passed at the general body meeting. So there is no place for them in the AIADMK in future,” he said.

Responding to a query on the issue of corruption in the implementation of the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) in Virudhunagar, the AIADMK chief said graft is pervasive in all departments under the DMK rule. “After AIADMK comes to power, these corruption charges will be probed for prompt action,” he said.

Earlier, Palaniswami addressed a party meeting and asserted that dynasty politics will be brought to an end once AIADMK comes to power in 2026.