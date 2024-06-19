30-year-old man from Palakkad held for duping train passengers posing as TTE near Dindigul

MADURAI: A thirty-year-old man was held on suspicion of duping railway authorities.

The accused was identified as C Manikandan, who belongs to Thachanattukara village of Palakkad district, Kerala, sources said on Tuesday.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Manikandan duped rail passengers claiming himself as train ticket examiner.

He was found wearing a southern railway identity card tag with blue rope and also with a bag over his shoulder in a moving train (Tambaram-Nagercoil)-Antyodaya express (20691) near Dindigul.

Acting on a tip-off, the Railway Protection Force picked him while he was checking a travel ticket.

Later, the RPF handed over custody to Government Railway Police, Dindigul, sources said.