30 teams to monitor omnibuses fleecing passengers ahead of Pongal holidays

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Transport Department has formed 30 teams to monitor omnibus operators charging extra fares.

12,000 services will be operated from Chennai to various destinations ahead of Pongal holidays. The special buses will supplement the 2,092 buses that operate daily.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the government has formed 30 teams, each comprising three members, to monitor and take action against omnibus operators charging higher fares, violation of rules, and operating without proper permit.

These teams will start their inspections across the state from this week.

In cases of violations, the transport department has instructed the teams to impose penalties, seize buses, and temporarily revoke permits as punitive action.