The decline has put borrowers under pressure to either repay the additional amount or provide more gold as collateral to maintain the required loan to value (LTV) ratio.

Gold prices have witnessed a significant correction after touching record levels earlier this year. On January 29 this year, 22-carat gold reached an all-time high of sovereign costing Rs 1,34,400. However, the price subsequently dropped, falling to Rs 11,600 per gram and Rs 92,800 per sovereign on November 23, marking a correction of around 31% from the peak.

The fall in gold prices has also affected the value of jewellery pledged by customers to obtain loans. As the market value of pledged gold declines, lenders may find that the collateral no longer meets the required loan to value ratio, prompting them to seek additional repayment or collateral from borrowers.