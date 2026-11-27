CHENNAI: A sharp decline in gold prices has triggered concerns among gold loan borrowers, with banks reportedly issuing notices to customers seeking repayment of the additional amount arising from the fall in the value of pledged gold.
The decline has put borrowers under pressure to either repay the additional amount or provide more gold as collateral to maintain the required loan to value (LTV) ratio.
Gold prices have witnessed a significant correction after touching record levels earlier this year. On January 29 this year, 22-carat gold reached an all-time high of sovereign costing Rs 1,34,400. However, the price subsequently dropped, falling to Rs 11,600 per gram and Rs 92,800 per sovereign on November 23, marking a correction of around 31% from the peak.
The fall in gold prices has also affected the value of jewellery pledged by customers to obtain loans. As the market value of pledged gold declines, lenders may find that the collateral no longer meets the required loan to value ratio, prompting them to seek additional repayment or collateral from borrowers.
Bank officials said that non-banking finance institutions (NBFCs) were facing greater pressure because of their exposure to gold backed lending. Unlike public sector banks, several NBFCs have a significant dependence on gold loans, making fluctuations in gold prices a major concern for their lending operations. They also advised borrowers who receive notices from banks not to ignore them and to contact the respective lenders to understand the additional repayment requirements.
Raja Murugan, a resident of Ashok Nagar, who had borrowed money against gold jewellery from a reputed NBFC, said that he had pledged five sovereigns of his wife’s jewellery in January and received Rs 1,02,000 per sovereign. He said that he had taken the loan to for maternity expenses. However, following the decline in gold prices to around Rs 93,000 per sovereign, he received a notice from the lender asking him to repay the excess amount of Rs 63,000 within a week.
“How am I supposed to pay Rs 63,000 suddenly, especially when I am already dealing with post maternity and childcare expenses? Why are we being pressured to repay the additional amount when gold prices could rise again in the future?” he lamented.
A senior official from an NBFC told DT Next that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has prescribed tiered loan to value (LTV) limits for gold loans. The maximum LTV for consumption loans is based on the total loan exposure, including accrued interest.
Loans of up to Rs 2.5 lakh can have an LTV of up to 85%, loans above Rs 2.5 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh can have an LTV of up to 80%. The applicable LTV ratio must be maintained throughout the loan tenure. “In this situation, compared with the current gold price, we had provided loans to borrowers at a higher valuation. Therefore, as per the rules, we have to collect the excess amount arising from the decline in the value of the pledged gold,” he said.
“Some customers are refusing to repay their gold loans because the current value of the pledged gold had fallen below their outstanding loan amount.”
Bankers say customers are refusing to repay gold loans because the current pledged value had fallen below outstanding loan
Reports also suggested that some borrowers were planning to purchase new gold jewellery instead of repaying the significantly higher amounts demanded by lenders. CH Venkatachalam, General Secretary of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), explained, “Public sector banks usually provide loans against a collateral at around 65-75 percent of its value, which is considerably lower than the lending percentage followed by several NBFCs. Some NBFCs provide loans of up to 85% of the current gold value,” he noted.
He explained that public sector banks were yet to face the same level of pressure arising from the decline in gold prices. Explaining the consequences of borrowers failing to repay the shortfall or respond to notices issued by lenders, he warned that gold loans were now linked to the CIBIL credit score system.
“If borrowers failed to repay their gold loans properly, it can affect their credit scores and create difficulties in accessing banking services and other loans in the future,” he pointed out.
Another banking expert said that if a borrower refused to pay the shortfall amount, the lender could auction the pledged gold jewellery to recover the outstanding loan. If the amount realised through the auction was insufficient to cover the loan, the bank or lending institution could register the remaining amount as an unrecovered loan and initiate further action against the borrower to recover the balance.