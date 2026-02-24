30 officials on DVAC radar for irregularities in MGNREGS implementation in Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against 30 officials, including former Block Development Officers (BDOs), Panchayat-level officers, engineers, and elected representatives, in connection with alleged large-scale irregularities in distributing over Rs 3.65 crore in the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) at Saravambakkam Village Panchayat in Maduranthakam Panchayat Union in Chengalpattu.
The FIR was registered based on allegations that funds sanctioned under the MGNREGS scheme between 2012 and 2019 were misappropriated without properly executing the corresponding works.
As per the FIR, during the period 2012–2019, several officials who served as Block Development Officers, Deputy BDOs (NREGS), Block Engineers, Block Overseers, and Panchayat functionaries allegedly colluded to divert government funds.
The accused include the former Panchayat president and Panchayat secretary, along with multiple engineering and administrative staff members who were responsible for supervising and certifying works.
Investigators allege that in several instances, amounts were credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts for work that was either not executed or only partially completed. It is further claimed that forged documents were prepared through fabricated bills and entries in the “M Book” (Measurement Book) to falsely show completion of projects.
Records indicate that between 2012 and 2016, twenty works were claimed to have been executed fraudulently. These included renovation of temple tanks, irrigation canal works, road drainage, lake desilting, and afforestation projects. A total of Rs 1.66 crore was reportedly sanctioned during this phase. Of which Rs 1.54 crore was shown as availed.
Similarly, between 2017 and 2019, a total of Rs 3.65 crore was drawn by the officials. An additional fifteen works — including inlet canal development, lake deepening, dam repairs, farm pond formation, and solid waste management improvements — were allegedly misrepresented, with funds to the tune of Rs 2.10 crore drawn against incomplete or unexecuted projects.
The FIR states that the higher officials, including those designated as supervisory officials, were misled by subordinate officers, while some officers allegedly colluded for personal gain during 2017–2019.
Further investigation is under way to ascertain the extent of financial loss to the government and to determine individual accountability.