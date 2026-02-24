30 officials on DVAC radar for irregularities in MGNREGS implementation in Chengalpattu

The FIR was registered based on allegations that funds sanctioned under the MGNREGS scheme between 2012 and 2019 were misappropriated without properly executing the corresponding works.

As per the FIR, during the period 2012–2019, several officials who served as Block Development Officers, Deputy BDOs (NREGS), Block Engineers, Block Overseers, and Panchayat functionaries allegedly colluded to divert government funds.