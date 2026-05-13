30% of Madurai built on encroached waterbodies, finds report

The dashboard, launched recently, compiles publicly available government and environmental data related to Madurai's water infrastructure, reservoir dependency, groundwater conditions and urban waterbody losses. The platform presents district-specific indicators, including the status of the Vaigai reservoir, dependence on Mullaiperiyar water diversion, Madurai Municipal Corporation (MMC) supply infrastructure, groundwater stress by block and CPCB-monitored Vaigai river water quality.

A key finding highlighted by the dashboard is the extent of urban waterbody loss within the Madurai city limits. According to Neervazhvu data, nearly 14 urban tanks in the city have been fully lost due to encroachments and urban expansion. The combined lost area is estimated at around 16.5 square kilometres, which the platform says accounts for nearly 30 per cent of Madurai city's footprint.

Even MMC's administrative offices are currently situated on the bed of the historic Tallakulam tank, one of the fully encroached waterbodies identified in the study, the report noted.