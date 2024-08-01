30 NDRF personnel deployed anticipating heavy rains in Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: As the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for extremely heavy rains in the Nilgiris, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel from Arakkonam have arrived in the Nilgiris.

“A team of 30 NDRF personnel, who have arrived, will attend to emergencies jointly with 80 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel camping already in the hills,” said authorities.

The district administration has also stepped up contingency measures. “As heavy rains are expected in parts of Nilgiris till Friday, there is a possibility of flooding in rivers and landslides. Strong winds may also cause uprooting of trees and falling of electric posts. Hence, tourists coming to the hills should stay safe,” said Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru.

The collector also inspected the flooded Ponnani River near Pandalur and directed officials to maintain round the clock monitoring and make all arrangements for people to stay in camps during emergency situations.

In view of the ongoing road repair works at Agasapalam near Naduvattam on the Ooty-Gudalur National Highway, heavy goods vehicles, except those carrying essentials from Mettupalayam to Ooty and Gudalur were advised not to come for one week.

Heavy rains, which pounded the hill district over the last two weeks led to uprooting of more than 300 trees and falling of electric posts in over 500 places resulting in several villages drowning in darkness.

Tourists were disappointed as the NMR train from Mettupalayam was stopped midway at Kallar due to block in the track following tree fall and mudslip between Adderley and Hillgrove stations.

The train was taken back to Mettupalayam and passengers were refunded their ticket cost.

Restoration of the damaged railway track is underway on a war footing measure. Because of warnings for heavy rain, popular tourism destinations like Government Botanical Garden, Boat House and others wore a deserted look.