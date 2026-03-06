30 murders in two months across Tirunelveli police range; rising violence sparks public concern

Among the recent incidents is a double murder reported near Nanguneri. Police suspect the attack may have been carried out as revenge for a murder that took place a few years ago. According to preliminary investigations, the assailants were allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the attack occurred.

Officials also revealed that more than 10 women are among the victims in the recent series of murders, making the situation particularly disturbing.

Investigators say many of the killings stem from domestic disputes, illicit relationships, and alcohol-related altercations. Substance abuse is increasingly being seen as a contributing factor in several of the violent incidents.