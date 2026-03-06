30 murders in two months across Tirunelveli police range; rising violence sparks public concern

CHENNAI: A surge in violent crime has alarmed residents in southern Tamil Nadu, with nearly 30 murder cases reported in the last two months across Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts, which fall under the Tirunelveli police range, said a Daily Thanthi report.
The spate of killings has raised serious concerns among the public about law and order in the region.
Police sources said that more than five murders have been reported in Tenkasi district alone this year. In Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, 13 murder cases were recorded in January, while another 12 killings have taken place from February till now.
Among the recent incidents is a double murder reported near Nanguneri. Police suspect the attack may have been carried out as revenge for a murder that took place a few years ago. According to preliminary investigations, the assailants were allegedly under the influence of alcohol when the attack occurred.
Officials also revealed that more than 10 women are among the victims in the recent series of murders, making the situation particularly disturbing.
Investigators say many of the killings stem from domestic disputes, illicit relationships, and alcohol-related altercations. Substance abuse is increasingly being seen as a contributing factor in several of the violent incidents.
The repeated acts of violence have triggered fear among residents, with many questioning whether law and order in the southern districts is deteriorating. Social activists have urged the police to identify history-sheeters, anti-social elements and hired criminal gangs and take strict action against them.
They have also demanded that repeat offenders be booked under the Goondas Act without discrimination to prevent further crimes.