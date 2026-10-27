30 MLAs undergo governance training at Mahabalipuram

Addressing the gathering, Anand said leadership was not merely a position or an exercise of authority but a responsibility that involved motivating others and helping them realise their potential.

“Elected representatives must work responsibly, placing public welfare and constituency development at the forefront. Serving people and resolving their problems are our primary duties,” he said.

Emphasising service-oriented leadership, the minister said CM Vijay had demonstrated these principles through his actions. He urged legislators to ensure that government schemes reached beneficiaries and that public needs guided their decisions.

Anand also stressed the need to harness artificial intelligence, digital governance and data-driven decision-making to improve administrative efficiency and the quality of public services.

The programme aims to equip elected representatives with practical skills to discharge their legislative and constituency-level responsibilities more effectively, with public welfare at the centre.

Deputy Speaker M Ravisankar, Public Works and Sports Development Minister Aadhav Arjuna, Government Chief Whip R Sabarinathan, Meghalaya Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Sampath Kumar, Assembly Secretary R Shanthi, Additional Secretary and Coordination Officer P Thenmozhi, and retired Justice K Chandru attended the event, along with senior officials.