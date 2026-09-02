30 kg Ganja seizure: Main supplier arrested from Tripura

CHENNAI: Chintadripet Police, in coordination with cops in Tripura, arrested a suspect in connection with the seizure of 30 kg ganja in the city two months ago.
On June 11, a police team conducted surveillance near May Day Park, Chintadripet and arrested Akash Das (23) of Agartala, West Tripura, for illegal possession of ganja for sale. They seized 30 kg of ganja and a mobile phone from him and remanded him to judicial custody.
Investigation revealed that the main accused in the network was hiding in Tripura. Subsequently, a special team from Chintadripet police station camped in Tripura and, with the help of Tripura police, secured the other suspect on August 28 (Monday). The arrested person was identified as Sagarsil (26) of Bishalgarh, West Tripura.
He was produced before a magistrate there and brought to Chennai after completing legal formalities. During interrogation, it was revealed that Sagarsil had been sending ganja from Tripura to Chennai through carriers regularly. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.