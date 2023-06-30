30% hike in Tanuvas admission

CHENNAI: In a significant hike, 22,525 candidates have registered for undergraduate programmes (B.V.Sc and AH, B.Tech) offered by the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

The online registration started on June 12 and ended on June 30, Friday.

"22,525 candidates have registered for 760 seats in 9 colleges including the Madras Veterinary College, the Veterinary College and Research Institute in Namakkal, Tirunelveli, Salem, Orathanadu, Theni, Udumalpet, College of Food and Dairy Technology, Koduveli near Chennai and College of Poultry Production and Management in Hosur. This is 30% more than the previous academic year," said an official with Tanuvas.