30 brain dead patients donated organs in last two months, says Ma Su

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said that 30 brain-dead patients donated organs to save several people in Tamil Nadu in the last two months.

More than 3,000 pledged organ donation online from September and 7,000 patients are waiting for organs in the state.

"Parthiban, 32 from Ramapuram district died of brain death at Royapettah Government Hospital after an accident on Thursday. The deceased kidney, liver, eyes and skin has been donated to the patients at government hospitals in the state. This is the first organ donation from Royapettah hospital," said Subramanian.

"In two months, the state witnessed at least 30 brain dead cases and organ donated to many people who are waiting for donation for a long time. Through this many people get a new lease of life," he added.

As over 7,000 people are waiting for organ donation in both government and private hospitals across the state, the first priority would be given to the patients at the government hospitals.

At least 6,250 patients need kidneys, 470 liver, 69 for heart at various hospitals.

Meanwhile, after the stray dog that bit 29 people in north Chennai which has been tested positive for rabies.

The health minister urged the public to inform the city corporation if any stray dog behaves aggressively.

The civic body would keep the dog under observation and tests for rabies will be taken.