3-yr-old boy dies after trapped in car

The boy’s father Andivel, a mason, as usual parked his car in front of their house in Kazhugur near Thogaimalai, Karur, and went to work along with his wife Mariammal around 8 am on Friday. Andivel had covered the car, but forgot to lock it.

His son Sanjeev, who was playing near the house, entered the car, which got auto locked with him inside. After Sanjeev’s elder brother, 6, couldn’t locate him for a few hours, he informed the parents. Andivel and Mariammal returned home and began looking for Sanjeev, but in vain.

Then Andivel opened the car and found Sanjeev in an unconscious state inside. The shocked parents rushed him to a private hospital in Thogamalai from where he was referred to Kulithalai GH. The doctors at the GH declared he died by suffocation.

Andivel then informed the Thogamalai police who registered a case and conducted an investigation in which they found that the boy had gone inside the car while playing, as it was not locked. Once he was inside, the car auto locked, trapping Sanjeev inside. Since the car was covered, Sanjeev remained unnoticed. His body was later taken to the Kulthalai GH and investigations are on.