3-yr-old boy attacked by stray dogs in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A three-year-old boy sleeping in his house was attacked by three stray dogs who entered the house while his mother was in the kitchen at Adirampattinam near Thanjavur on Monday and is now undergoing treatment for multiple injuries.

Athiz, 3, is the youngest of Rizwan Ali-Thaslima couple’s three children. On Monday, the other two children had left for school. Athiz was sleeping in the hall when his mother Thaslima took to cooking. Suddenly, three stray dogs entered the house and attacked the little boy on his head. On hearing the noise, Thaslima ran to the spot but the dogs continued their assault. Soon, the neighbours joined her and chased away the dogs.

Athiz was rushed to Pattukkottai GH where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. It is said he suffered severe injuries on his head and had to undergo several sutures. It is said that the residents had made repeated complaints about the stray dog menace in the Adirampattinam municipality but no step was initiated. ↔ More on P3