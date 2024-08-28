3 years jail or Rs 3 lakh fine for posting someone's pic sans consent on social media: Chennai Police

CHENNAI: The Chennai Police has issued a warning that anyone who posts photos of an individual on social media without their permission will face up to three years in jail or pay a fine of three lakh.

Chennai police issued a statement regarding this on their X page on Wednesday, stating that one should respect an individual's privacy on social media.

According to Section 66E of the Information Technology Act, if a complaint is filed about the use of a person's photo on social media without their permission, the accused will be face imprisonment of upto 3 years or a fine of Rs 3 lakh.