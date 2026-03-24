3-year-old dies after wall collapses near Salem

CHENNAI: A three-year-old boy died after a wall handrail collapsed and fell on him near Salem on Tuesday, said a report by Maalaimalar.
Tamilarasan (28), a bricklayer from Thalavaipatti near Irumpalai in Salem, is the father of the deceased child, Magizharasan.
According to police, the child had gone with his mother to his maternal uncle’s house at Rotikaran Circle on Monday afternoon. While playing near a wall, the handrail suddenly gave way and collapsed, trapping him under the debris.
Hearing the commotion, family members rushed to the spot, rescued the child from the rubble and took him to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.
The incident has caused shock and grief in the locality.
Irumpalai police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the collapse.