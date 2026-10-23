3-year-old boy dies after going under truck on Madurai-Tenkasi NH; two other accidents occur in same area on same day

CHENNAI: A three-year-old boy died after going under the wheels of a truck when a motorcycle carrying his family overturned near Krishnapuram in Tenkasi district's Kadayanallur on Thursday (October 22). His parents and sibling sustained minor injuries in the accident.
The boy, Athvik, was travelling with his father, Balasubramanian, a land surveyor at the Kadayanallur taluk office, his mother and his sibling. The family was heading to a nearby hospital around 11 am when their motorcycle overturned near the Krishnapuram signal on the Madurai-Tenkasi National Highway, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Athvik fell on the opposite side of the road and came under the wheels of a truck travelling towards Tenkasi. He died on the spot while Balasubramanian, his wife and their other child escaped with minor injuries.
Kadayanallur police reached the spot, recovered the boy’s body and sent it to the Kadayanallur Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.
Two other motorcycle accidents were also reported in the Kadayanallur area on the same day, with those involved escaping with minor injuries.