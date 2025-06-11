CHENNAI: Three workers including two women were killed and two others injured in an explosion occurred at cracker manufacturing unt near Kariapatti in Virudhunagar district. It occurred at around 9.30 am, when those ill-fated victims were entering a chemical filling room. The deceased victims have been identified as Karuppaiya (35), Pechiyammal (40), and Soundarammal (53).

Two others including Murugan (45) and Ganesan (53) suffered critical burns and were rushed to Sivakasi GH. Water tenders from Kariapatti and Aruppukottai rushed to the spot and recovered the chared bodies after clearing debris with the aid of earthmover. The exact cause of explosion is yet to be known.

K. Rajeshkannan, Deputy Director, Southern region, Fire and Rescue Services Department, Virudhunagar DFO M. Chandra Kumar, Revenue officials and police personnel inspected the accident site. Based on a complaint, Kariapatti police have filed a case.

Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed profound grief over the firecracker explosion in Virudhunagar and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the workers lost their lives, Rs 1 lakh for those who were injured severely and Rs 50,000 to the injured, from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.