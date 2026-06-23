Tamil Nadu

3 women BDO officials held over Rs 1,000 bribe

The Social Welfare Officer and office assistants demanded Rs 1,000 for processing and sanctioning the assistance.
Representative image for bribe
Representative image for bribe
Updated on

CHENNAI: Three women officials, including a Social Welfare Department officer, were arrested by the DVAC for accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 at the Tiruporur Block Development Office in Chengalpattu.

According to officials, the complainant, Sathyapriya (30) of Karumbakkam village in Tiruporur, had applied for financial assistance under a government welfare scheme for her two daughters through the Social Welfare Department wing functioning at the Tiruporur BDO office.

The Social Welfare Officer, Usha Rani (57), and office assistants, Jayalakshmi (57) and Valarmathi (52) demanded Rs 1,000 from Sathyapriya for processing and sanctioning the assistance.

bribe
Social Welfare Department
Arrested
Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC)
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