3 women BDO officials held over Rs 1,000 bribe

CHENNAI: Three women officials, including a Social Welfare Department officer, were arrested by the DVAC for accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 at the Tiruporur Block Development Office in Chengalpattu.
According to officials, the complainant, Sathyapriya (30) of Karumbakkam village in Tiruporur, had applied for financial assistance under a government welfare scheme for her two daughters through the Social Welfare Department wing functioning at the Tiruporur BDO office.
The Social Welfare Officer, Usha Rani (57), and office assistants, Jayalakshmi (57) and Valarmathi (52) demanded Rs 1,000 from Sathyapriya for processing and sanctioning the assistance.