3 Virudhunagar Tasmac staff suspended

MADURAI: Three salesmen in Tasmac liquor shops in Virudhunagar district have been placed under suspension for overpricing liquor bottles.

According to a statement on Sunday, S Muthumariappan, S Thennarasu, and S Muthukumar were suspended on charges of selling liquor bottles at an additional price of Rs 10 to consumers.

S Visakan, Tasmac MD, conducted surprise raids of shops in Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar district.

Over the last three days, 11 Tasmac salesmen were suspended on similar charges.

A fine of Rs 53,100 was imposed on nine salesmen, who collected Rs 5 in addition to the MRP, from consumers.