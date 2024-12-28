3 Velankanni pilgrims from Kerala killed after van rams into their car in Theni

MADURAI: Three persons, residents of Kerala, were killed and 15 others injured after a van rammed into a car in Theni district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as T Jaint Thomas (34), KJ Sonimon (43), and T Jobin Thomas (34). The victims from Kuravilangad of Kottayam district succumbed to injuries on the spot. The fatal accident occurred on Kumily Ghat Road near Periyakulam around 3 am.

The injured victims were rushed to Government Hospitals in Batlagundu, Dindigul district, and in Theni, sources said. On being alerted, Periyakulam Deputy Superintendent of Police C Nallu inspected the accident site and held inquiries.

The DSP said it occurred when a group of people from Allinagaram, Theni were travelling to Yercaud by the van that collided with the car in which those from Kerala were returning from Velankanni. Based on a complaint, Devadanapatti police have registered a case.

The sources further said that among those admitted to Batlagundu Government Hospital, four sustained injuries. The injured were identified as S Selvakumar (44), of Bangalamedu, Theni, Sathya (36), of Samatharmapuram, Shyamala (37), of Forest Road, and V Guru Prasad (17), of Bangalamedu and they were referred to Theni Government Medical College Hospital.