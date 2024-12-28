3 Velankanni pilgrims from Kerala killed after van rams into their car in Theni
The injured victims were rushed to Government Hospitals in Batlagundu, Dindigul district, and in Theni, sources said.
MADURAI: Three persons, residents of Kerala, were killed and 15 others injured after a van rammed into a car in Theni district on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as T Jaint Thomas (34), KJ Sonimon (43), and T Jobin Thomas (34). The victims from Kuravilangad of Kottayam district succumbed to injuries on the spot. The fatal accident occurred on Kumily Ghat Road near Periyakulam around 3 am.
On being alerted, Periyakulam Deputy Superintendent of Police C Nallu inspected the accident site and held inquiries.
The DSP said it occurred when a group of people from Allinagaram, Theni were travelling to Yercaud by the van that collided with the car in which those from Kerala were returning from Velankanni. Based on a complaint, Devadanapatti police have registered a case.
The sources further said that among those admitted to Batlagundu Government Hospital, four sustained injuries. The injured were identified as S Selvakumar (44), of Bangalamedu, Theni, Sathya (36), of Samatharmapuram, Shyamala (37), of Forest Road, and V Guru Prasad (17), of Bangalamedu and they were referred to Theni Government Medical College Hospital.