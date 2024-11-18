3 tourists fined Rs 15,000 for scaring off deer herd in Mudumalai reserve

COIMBATORE: Three tourists were slapped with a fine of Rs 15,000 by the forest department for causing disturbance to a herd of spotted deer grazing in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).

A group of tourists going through Mudumalai to Masinagudi Road had stopped at Mandradiyar and got down their car on seeing a herd of deer grazing along the forest area.

Unmindful of the risks involved, three youths entered the forest area and shouted out, while one among them ran chasing the animals. The panicked herd of deer retreated into the forest area. Incidentally, Masinagudi forest range officer N Balaji, who came by the way, noticed the reckless attitude of the youth and took them into custody.

The trio was identified by police as Abdullah Khan (23), Abdul Aziz (28) and Ibrahim Sheik (30), all hailing from Andhra Pradesh. On the directions of P Arunkumar, Deputy Director of MTR (Buffer Zone), the trio was slapped with a penalty of Rs 15,000. The youth were then let off with a warning after they paid the fine.

The forest department has appealed to tourists not to be involved in any act that may disturb wildlife.