3 TNSTC buses confiscated for failing to pay compensation ordered by court
COIMBATORE: Three TNSTC buses were confiscated on Tuesday in Erode on court orders for failing to pay compensation to accident victims.
Narayanasamy (39) and his son Omkar (20) were injured in a mishap and were awarded compensattion by court.
The court ordered payment of Rs 1,89,600 to Narayanasamy and Rs 80,000 to Omkar.
As there was a delay, the duo moved another petition and Judge Jayanthi issued an order to confiscate the buses.
In another incident, Pongiannan (65) of Mallipalayam died after he was thrown out of a TNSTC bus.
After trial, the court ordered to pay Rs 5 lakh as compensation but again since there was a delay a TNSTC bus was confiscated.
