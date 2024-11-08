3 TN engineering colleges to get additive manufacturing labs

CHENNAI: Additive manufacturing laboratories will be established for the first time in three government engineering colleges in Vellore, Tiruchy and Thanjavur. According to a Higher Education Department official, the proposed lab provides students with an environment to create 3D models from Computer-Aided Design (CAD) data.

At present the additive manufacturing labs are available only at Anna University and a few other institutes including deemed universities in Tamil Nadu.

Stating that the government has allocated Rs 3 crore for the three engineering colleges (Rs 1 crore each) for setting up additive manufacturing labs, a senior official from the department told DT Next that the labs will function with the help of the State Industries Department and educationists.

The official said that 3D printing and additive manufacturing is a fast emerging technology, where a product manufactured will be much easier and faster than all conventional manufacturing technologies.

“Many manufacturing Industries use various 3D printing technologies in various applications such as in Automobile, Aerospace, Defense and Biomedical applications,” he added.

He pointed out that each lab will be equipped with 3D printers, a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) simulator, CAD software, 3D scanners, and laser cutting and engraver to meet the present industrial requirements.

The official said the labs are also aimed to give broad exposure and enhance the knowledge and skills of engineers involved in the operation use of 3D Scanners, 3D Printers, and CAD packages and for those who want to provide training to others in this area.

“Students, who are pursuing Mechanical, Mechatronics, Manufacturing and Production Engineering, would be widely benefited by the additive manufacturing laboratories,” he said.